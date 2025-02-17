L.M. Kohn & Company Decreases Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

L.M. Kohn & Company lessened its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFI opened at $45.75 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.97 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

