L.M. Kohn & Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Centene were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 17.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 39.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens cut their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $56.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,780. This trade represents a 27.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H James Dallas bought 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,903.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $99,903.93. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,693 shares of company stock worth $1,409,954 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

