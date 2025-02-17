L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 762 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period.

BOTZ stock opened at $33.82 on Monday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

