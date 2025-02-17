Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.89 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 586 ($7.37), with a volume of 3570610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 592 ($7.45).

LAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 755 ($9.50) to GBX 746 ($9.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 572.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 608.75. The company has a market cap of £4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported GBX 25 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Land Securities Group had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 38.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Land Securities Group Plc will post 49.8433829 EPS for the current fiscal year.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

