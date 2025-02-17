Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE) Short Interest Update

Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,600 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 520,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 336,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laser Photonics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASE. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Laser Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,077,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Laser Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Laser Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laser Photonics by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Laser Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laser Photonics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LASE opened at $3.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 3.47. Laser Photonics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81.

Laser Photonics Company Profile

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50-CTHD, an entry-level dual axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100-CTHD, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200-CTHD for cleaning rust, remove paints, and other coatings; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300-CTHD, a air-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHS, a single axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHD, a portable handheld roughing laser cleaner; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHS, an handheld laser cleaning, roughing, and surface preparation system; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHD, a dual axis fiber laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD for cleaning rust and remove coatings; CleanTech LPC-3000-CTHD for cleaning and removing rust, corrosion, and other materials; CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; CleanTech Robotic Cell Enclosure, an AI-capable laser cleaning system that eliminates the concerns over human hazard and eye safety; CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool; and CleanTech Robot, an industrial robotic laser cleaning system.

