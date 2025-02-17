Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,179,966,000 after acquiring an additional 106,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,305,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,672,000 after acquiring an additional 37,577 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in ANSYS by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 603,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 525,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $338.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.82 and a twelve month high of $363.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

