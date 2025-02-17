Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,678,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,124,000 after buying an additional 191,742 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,498,000 after buying an additional 243,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,843,000 after buying an additional 41,923 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,036,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,800,000 after buying an additional 55,800 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $225.97 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $191.34 and a one year high of $244.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

