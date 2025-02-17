Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 33,828.6% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 221.2% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 454,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $633,469,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 42,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.82.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $522.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.00. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.52 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

