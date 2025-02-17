Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $5,917,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $3,312,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 5,185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $55.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57 and a beta of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 325.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.11.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

