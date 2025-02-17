Li Auto (LI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of LI stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. Li Auto has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

