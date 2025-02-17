Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) EVP Sells $437,400.00 in Stock

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) EVP Andrey Mushakov sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $437,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,239.94. This trade represents a 15.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Andrey Mushakov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Andrey Mushakov sold 45,070 shares of Lightbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $404,277.90.
Lightbridge Stock Down 10.7 %
NASDAQ LTBR opened at $13.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $213.84 million, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.26. Lightbridge Co. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightbridge
Lightbridge Company Profile
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.
