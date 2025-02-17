Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) EVP Sells $437,400.00 in Stock

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) EVP Andrey Mushakov sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $437,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,239.94. This trade represents a 15.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrey Mushakov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lightbridge alerts:

On Thursday, January 23rd, Andrey Mushakov sold 45,070 shares of Lightbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $404,277.90.

Lightbridge Stock Down 10.7 %

NASDAQ LTBR opened at $13.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $213.84 million, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.26. Lightbridge Co. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightbridge

Lightbridge Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lightbridge by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lightbridge by 18.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lightbridge by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.