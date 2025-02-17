LTC Properties (LTC) to Release Earnings on Monday

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect LTC Properties to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LTC Properties Price Performance
Shares of LTC opened at $34.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $39.89.
LTC Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 97.85%.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LTC
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LTC Properties
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.