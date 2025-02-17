LTC Properties (LTC) to Release Earnings on Monday

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect LTC Properties to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of LTC opened at $34.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $39.89.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 97.85%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.16 per share, with a total value of $111,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at $799,534.56. This trade represents a 16.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LTC

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.