Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,540,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 7,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $9,409,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,491,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,436,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $4,221,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 747.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.20 price target on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Lufax Stock Performance

LU traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,665,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,443. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.84. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

