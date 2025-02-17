Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $63.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $68.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.00.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

