Macroview Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October accounts for about 1.2% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 289.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS POCT opened at $40.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

