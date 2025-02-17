Macroview Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 1,558.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GDS by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Stock Performance

GDS stock opened at $39.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.12. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on GDS in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

