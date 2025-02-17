Mainsail Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,824 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Mainsail Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,282.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 931,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 917,059 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $65.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.02 and a 12-month high of $67.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

