Mainsail Asset Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mainsail Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 80.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,044.43.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $5,044.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,919.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,505.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

