Martin & Co. Inc. TN Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned 0.29% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3,430.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWX opened at $58.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.36.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.