Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 1,345 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned 0.49% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $128.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.46 and its 200 day moving average is $128.00. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

