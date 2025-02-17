Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 2,173 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN trimmed its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned approximately 0.09% of Ameris Bancorp worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,861,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,263,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,829,000 after purchasing an additional 55,473 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 115,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 66,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $66.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.57.

Ameris Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ameris Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.36%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.