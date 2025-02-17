Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 2,203 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned 0.15% of First Bancorp worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in First Bancorp by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 979.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 247,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 224,419 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on FBNC

About First Bancorp

(Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.