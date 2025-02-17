Martin & Co. Inc. TN Trims Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,569 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,460,000 after acquiring an additional 671,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,563,000 after purchasing an additional 397,537 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Trane Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,874,000 after purchasing an additional 293,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,175,000 after purchasing an additional 181,335 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $275,960.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,299,384.19. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $363.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $270.50 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The company has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.