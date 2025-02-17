Mathes Company Inc. Has $375,000 Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,285,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,109,000 after buying an additional 5,898,611 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 28,410,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,545 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.5% in the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 6,600,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,644,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,050 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,886,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.34 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.76.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

