Mathes Company Inc. Sells 34,200 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IHI stock opened at $64.35 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

