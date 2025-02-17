Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison accounts for 2.7% of Meridiem Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.99% of Avery Dennison worth $148,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Avery Dennison by 485.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,772,000 after acquiring an additional 90,250 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 553.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $4,263,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,771,000 after purchasing an additional 46,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,956. The trade was a 34.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AVY opened at $181.76 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $178.72 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.