Millburn Ridgefield Corp Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,662 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF makes up 0.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 1.99% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $21,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWL stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

