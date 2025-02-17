Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $64.14 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $64,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 69,934 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $92.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $78.36 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.