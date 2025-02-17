Mining Stocks To Watch Now – February 15th

ServiceNow, Berkshire Hathaway, and Linde are the three Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks refer to shares of companies involved in extracting and processing minerals, metals, and other natural resources, such as gold, silver, copper, and oil. Investing in mining stocks allows investors to gain exposure to the commodities market and potentially profit from changes in commodity prices. However, mining stocks can be highly volatile and are subject to various external factors, such as geopolitical events, environmental regulations, and market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $985.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a PE ratio of 144.31, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,070.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $971.00. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $479.77. 2,823,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $461.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.59. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $491.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $457.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,889. Linde has a 12-month low of $410.69 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $434.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

