Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $121.05 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $104.88 and a 52 week high of $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.33.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.78%. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,187,947.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

