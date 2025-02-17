Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $283.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

