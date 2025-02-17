Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 4,282 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,379,000 after purchasing an additional 538,256 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 389,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 82,187 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 368,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,360,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,670,000 after purchasing an additional 189,585 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

GBTC stock opened at $77.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $86.11.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

