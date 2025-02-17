Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 15,532 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,532 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 4,844.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 91.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in CarMax by 84,400.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,288. This represents a 57.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMX

CarMax Stock Up 1.5 %

KMX opened at $88.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.80. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.