Monument Capital Management Acquires 67 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Murphy USA accounts for about 1.5% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Monument Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Murphy USA worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 88.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 40.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.80.

Insider Activity

In other Murphy USA news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total transaction of $395,391.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $485.65 on Monday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $382.04 and a 52-week high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. On average, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

About Murphy USA

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

