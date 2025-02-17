Monument Capital Management Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,007 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,045 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 41,698 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,418 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,381 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LPX stock opened at $112.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,225.50. This represents a 11.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

