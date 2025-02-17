Monument Capital Management Purchases 212 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.44.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total value of $75,478.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,582.04. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $224,987.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,507,703.26. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,477 shares of company stock valued at $374,091. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH opened at $229.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.02 and a 1 year high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

