Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Increased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 54,090.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,848,000 after buying an additional 198,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,736,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,588,000 after purchasing an additional 89,320 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,026,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,708,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 965,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,744,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $437.35 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.20 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.34 and its 200-day moving average is $459.41.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

