Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Mueller Industries worth $16,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles P. Herzog, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $1,380,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,145.32. The trade was a 45.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,181.38. The trade was a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

MLI opened at $81.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.42. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $96.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

