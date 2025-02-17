Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 17,300 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 308.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in St. Joe by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,237,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in St. Joe by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in St. Joe by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

St. Joe Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JOE opened at $47.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

