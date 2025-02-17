Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 601.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 61,414.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.79 on Monday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.1877 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

