Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 258 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,890,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

