Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.75. 131,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,983. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $11.41.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0542 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
