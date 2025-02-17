Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.75. 131,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,983. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0542 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 276,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 120,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 54,538 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 301,844 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 134,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

