NeuroOne Medical Technologies Reports Results of Annual Meeting

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) recently announced the outcomes of its annual meeting of stockholders held on February 14, 2025. During the meeting, several significant decisions were made, marking pivotal moments for the company.

The stockholders present at the meeting took various actions which included the election of one Class II director to the Company’s Board of Directors, ratification of Baker Tilly U.S., LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, and approval of an amendment to the company’s Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of the outstanding common stock at a ratio ranging from 1-for-2 to 1-for-15. Additionally, the approval of the NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation 2025 Equity Incentive Plan was granted.

In the case of Proposal 3, which focused on the amendment to effect a reverse stock split, the votes were tallied, with 16,176,833 in favor, 1,732,603 against, and 208,200 abstentions. Furthermore, stockholders also authorized one or more adjournments of the Annual Meeting to obtain additional proxies if there were insufficient votes to approve Proposal 3.

A total of 18,117,638 shares of the company’s common stock were represented at the meeting either in person or via proxy, accounting for approximately 58.7% of the shares outstanding as of the record date for the Annual Meeting.

The detailed descriptions of the proposals can be found in the company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 21, 2025, as supplemented on February 5, 2025, and February 7, 2025.

David Rosa, the Class II nominee, received 11,724,206 votes for his election to the Board, with 381,677 votes withheld. The appointment of the independent registered public accounting firm received overwhelming support, with 18,080,780 votes for, 7,381 against, and 29,477 abstentions.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s decisions at the annual meeting reflect the direction the company is taking and the trust and support of its shareholders.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.

