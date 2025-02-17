New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,200 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Exelon by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 217,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Exelon by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,624,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after buying an additional 279,827 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 431.3% during the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 395,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,446,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,402,000 after buying an additional 123,466 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,862,000 after buying an additional 2,156,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.85 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

