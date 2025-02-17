New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 10.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 7.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $193.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.62 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. UBS Group cut their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $255,739.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.