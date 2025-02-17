New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Takes $1.54 Million Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENSG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 42.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,995,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,061,000 after purchasing an additional 593,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,181,000 after acquiring an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at about $151,827,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 944,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $96,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,536.96. This represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $5,805,052.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,292.28. This trade represents a 75.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,995,390. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $128.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $158.45.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.