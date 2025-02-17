New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of East West Bancorp worth $15,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 822.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $98.57 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $75,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,444. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EWBC. StockNews.com raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on East West Bancorp

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

