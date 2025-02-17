New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,197 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Kraft Heinz worth $19,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $28.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

