New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $17.16 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of STERIS worth $17,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 171.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 838,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,370,000 after buying an additional 529,308 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 24.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in STERIS by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in STERIS by 52.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on STE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $219.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $197.82 and a twelve month high of $248.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.99.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,363.04. This represents a 12.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.