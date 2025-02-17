New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,279 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,319 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Expedia Group worth $21,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $202.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 55.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $1,851,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,198,700.75. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at $15,345,000. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,951 shares of company stock worth $3,900,580. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.64.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

